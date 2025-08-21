Need to take India's handloom, handicraft exports to new heights: Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday stressed the need to scale up India's handloom and handicraft exports, saying efforts are underway to raise the monthly income of women artisans to at least Rs 15,000-20,000 per month.

Inaugurating the Crafts Complex ‘The Kunj’, which is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Textiles here, the minister said around one crore people in India are engaged in the handloom and handicraft sector.

"This Kunj Bhawan will help artisans from across the country showcase their products. Our goal is to increase the income of female artisans (Shilp Didis) to at least Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 per month," Singh said.

He highlighted the need to take exports of handloom and handicrafts to new heights.

The 'Kunj Bhawan' is envisioned as a landmark cultural and retail destination dedicated to celebrating and promoting the diverse heritage of Indian handicrafts and handlooms.

For the period April–July 2025, India's cumulative textile exports stood at USD 12.18 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.87 per cent over the same period last year (USD 11.73 billion). PTI RSN RSN DR DR