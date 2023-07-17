Neeraj Akhoury elected as President of Cement Manufacturers’ Association; Parth Jindal appointed as Vice President

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement, has been elected as the new President of Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA).

JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal has been appointed as Vice President of CMA, the apex body of India's large cement manufacturers.

Both were unanimously elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of CMA held on July 14, 2023, said a statement from the association.

Akhoury, who has 30 years of experience in the steel and cement industries, takes over from UltraTech Cement's Managing Director K C Jhanwar.

"As a future direction, the Indian Cement Industry would like to reiterate its commitment to being India's partner in nation-building for creating business value chains, supporting infrastructure growth and a sustainability agenda, with an emphasis on decarbonisation, aligned to India's priorities and working in close collaboration with policy planners, ministries and stakeholders," said Akhoury.

CMA represents almost 80 per cent of the total installed cement capacity in India. PTI KRH DRR