Neilsoft aims to double revenues, employee base in next four years

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Neilsoft, an engineering services and software solutions company, on Thursday said it is aiming to nearly double revenues and employee base in the next four years.

The over three-decade old, Pune-headquartered company aims to clock a turnover of Rs 800 crore and employ up to 3,000 people in the next four years, according to a statement.

It launched a software as a service solution for remotely monitoring construction quality and progress on Thursday, the statement said.

**** Kotak Securities cautions investors about fraudulent social media groups * Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities on Thursday cautioned investors about fraudulent social media groups.

The entity urged people not to conduct any financial transactions or invest their money over these platforms/channels without verifying the company/platform.

**** Bank of Baroda appoints tennis player Sumit Nagal as brand endorser * Bank of Baroda on Thursday appointed tennis player Sumit Nagal as a brand endorser.

The bank said it has a long-standing philosophy to support emerging talented and ambitious Indian sportspersons, according to a statement.

**** Tramontina forays into Indian market * Over a century old houseware brand from Brazil, Tramontina, on Thursday announced an entry into the Indian market.

The brand plans to sell cookware, including triply and knives in an omnichannel format, according to a statement. PTI AA DRR