Neilsoft files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Neilsoft, a technology-driven engineering services and solutions company, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Pune-headquartered company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 80 lakh shares by promoters and other selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Those selling shares in the OFS include Small Industries Development Bank of India and SICOM Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 69.63 crore will be used for funding of capital expenditure. Besides, a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1991, Neilsoft provides customised engineering services, including AEC design solutions, industrial plant design, and manufacturing equipment and production line design. It also offers Engineering Process Outsourcing (EPO) services and develops tailored software applications to enable digital transformation.

As of August 2024, Neilsoft employed 1,429 permanent employees.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to Rs 326 crore in FY24 and from Rs 291 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Profit after tax surged 24 per cent to Rs 58 crore in FY24 from Rs 46.64 crore a year earlier.

For the three months ended June 2024, revenue from operations stood at Rs 88.24 crore, and profit after tax at Rs 14 crore.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and the BSE. PTI SP TRB