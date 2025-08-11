Nelco inks pact with Eutelsat for LEO satellite connectivity services across India

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Nelco Limited, a Tata Group company and a satellite communication service provider, on Monday announced it has inked an agreement with Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across the India region.

Nelco will partner with OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat’s local operating entity, to deliver secure, low-latency LEO connectivity for customers on land, at sea, and in the air, according to a release.

"Service coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, supporting a wide range of secure government and enterprise applications," the release said.

These capabilities will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure and national security, while ensuring reliable connectivity in underserved areas, it added.

Nelco said it is geared to offer these services to customers as soon the OneWeb LEO services become commercially operational in the country.

"This partnership marks a significant step in enabling reliable, secure, and high-speed communication solutions based on LEO services for critical sectors across land, sea, and air," P J Nath, Managing Director and CEO of Nelco said.

Nath added: "It reflects our strategy to provide comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity services for advancing India’s digital ecosystem and supporting the country's strategic communication needs".

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC EUTELSAT and Director of OneWeb India said the agreement strengthens OneWeb's strategic footprint in "one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing connectivity markets".

"We are proud to partner with Nelco, part of the... TATA Group, to deliver advanced LEO connectivity services in India. This agreement strengthens our strategic footprint in one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing connectivity markets and underscores our commitment to supporting India's digital and security ambitions," Idnani said.