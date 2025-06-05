New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Germany-based Nemetschek Group, which entered India last year to provide software solutions for construction sector, aims to capture 20 per cent share over the next three years in Indian architect-engineering related software market currently estimated at USD 200 million.

In July last year, The Nemetschek Group entered the Indian market as it sees huge opportunities to get orders in the country's real estate and infrastructure space.

The company is one of the leading software providers for digital transformation in the AEC/O (architecture, engineering, construction, and operation) industry across the globe.

In a statement on Thursday, Nemetschek Group said it "aims to capture 15–20 per cent of India's growing AEC/O software market within the next 2–3 years in India, driven by a focused strategy around local innovation, academic partnerships, and ecosystem collaborations.

In its latest market report, the company has projected that the AEC/O software sector in India will expand from USD 192 million in 2024 to USD 280 million by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8 per cent.

The report highlighted that visualization and rendering tools now account for the largest share of software use at 35 per cent, followed by 2D and 3D planning solutions.

Nirmalya Chatterjee, Managing Director of Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent, said, “India is no longer an emerging opportunity for AEC/O digitalization — it is a strategic engine of growth." "Our market report confirms that the ecosystem is ready to evolve. We are investing in this shift not just through software but by building strong partnerships across education and industry that foster sustainable, long-term transformation.” Nemetschek has entered into academic collaborations aimed at embedding industry-relevant software skills in architecture and engineering education.

Chatterjee said, "Our ambition is to support every level of India’s AEC/O industry— from solo architects and boutique design studios to enterprise-scale developers —with modular, open, and scalable solutions." Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999. It achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million in 2023. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU