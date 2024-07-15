Nemetschek Group enters India; to provide software solutions in construction

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Nemetschek Group, which provides software solutions for the construction sector, has entered the Indian market to expand its business as it sees huge opportunities to get orders in the country's real estate and infrastructure space.

Germany-based The Nemetschek Group is a leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O (architecture, engineering, construction, and operation) and media industries across the globe. Its software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects.

In a statement, The Nemetschek Group said it has opened an office in Mumbai to start with.

The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai to foster innovation and skill development in the Indian architecture sector.

Nemetschek India aims to transform the Indian AEC landscape with a comprehensive market entry strategy. The company has structured its offerings into three segments - Conceptualize, Design, and Execute.

Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP at Nemetschek Group - Indian Subcontinent, said, "India's construction market is poised for exponential growth, projected to become the third largest globally by 2025. Our solutions are already recognised here, and now, by engaging directly with enterprise-level customers and expanding our network of channel partners, we aim to elevate the industry standards." Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group, highlighted the company’s broader vision in the Indian market.

"With a large number of construction projects, including around 9,500 National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects and a booming real estate market, India represents a significant opportunity for us," he said.

The company's advanced BIM tools and integrated platforms will streamline workflows, reduce project timelines and promote sustainability, Padrines added.

Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group employs more than 3,800 experts at present.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023, the statement said.