Nemetschek Group signs MoU with IIT-Madras for research in construction technology

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Nemetschek Group has signed an MoU with IIT-Madras for advanced research in technologies for low-carbon and lean construction.

Germany-based The Nemetschek Group is a leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O (architecture, engineering, construction, and operation) and media industries across the globe.

Its software solutions cover the entire life-cycle of construction and infrastructure projects.

In a statement, the company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) for advanced research in 'Technologies for Low-Carbon and Lean Construction (TLC2)'.

This partnership is funded with an investment commitment of USD 1,00,000 by Nemetschek Group's AI and Data Innovation Hub.

Nemetschek Group, which is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. PTI MJH TRB