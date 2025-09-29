Nemetschek India appoints Sanjay Kumar Singh as MD

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Nemetschek India, a subsidiary of Nemetschek Group, has appointed Sanjay Kumar Singh as its Managing Director.

Nemetschek Group is one of the leading software providers for the AEC/O (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations) and media industries.

In a statement on Monday, the company said Singh will lead the company's Global Capability Centre (GCC), overseeing operations in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and providing strategic support to Mumbai.

Singh brings over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, with a master’s degree from IIT Kanpur. His career includes key leadership positions at Cisco and Synamedia.

At Nemetschek India, he will focus on scaling technology capabilities, strengthening product engineering, and fostering a future-ready talent ecosystem.

Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, Nemetschek Group employs around 4,000 experts.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, recorded a revenue of 995.6 million euro and an EBITDA of 301.0 million euro in 2024. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL