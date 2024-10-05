Nemetschek ties up with ImageGrafix for software solutions to engineering & construction industry

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Nemetschek Group, a global software solutions provider for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) segment, has partnered with ImageGrafix Software Solutions to expand business in India.

"The alliance is designed to expand Nemetschek's presence in India's rapidly growing AEC industry, promoting a range of innovative software solutions enhancing efficiency, boosting sustainability, and accelerating digital transformation," the company said in a statement.

This partnership will leverage ImageGrafix's deep expertise of India, while facilitating Nemetschek India to deliver its comprehensive suite of software solutions to AEC industry professionals across the nation.

The tools would empower architects, engineers, and the construction workforce to respond to the increasing demand for digital adoption and practices from the fast-growing Indian urban landscape.

"Nemetschek India's strategic partnership with ImageGrafix is focused on strengthening its presence in India's oil & gas and heavy civil infrastructure sectors, where ImageGrafix is already a well-established player," the statement said.

Together, they are targeting a 20 per cent market share in next 2-3 years by driving competitive displacement and unlocking new business opportunities.

Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group - Indian Subcontinent, said, "With India's infrastructure boom in full swing, our cutting-edge software can significantly impact how projects are conceptualised, designed, and executed.

"By leveraging ImageGrafix's deep-rooted local expertise and Nemetschek's advanced technological solutions, we'll create innovative offerings tailored to the specific needs of specialized sectors like Oil & Gas, Plant & Processing, and large civil infrastructures." Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group employs more than 3,800 experts.

The company, listed on the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023.