Neo Asset Management appoints Neeraj Sanghi as MD

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Neeraj Sanghi has joined Neo Asset Management as managing director and operating partner to lead infrastructure operations and build-out of Neo’s infrastructure platforms.

Sanghi was CEO of Highway Concessions One (HC1) -- a road platform originally owned by Global Infrastructure Partners which was acquired by KKR in 2022 -- from 2016 till 2024, the company said in a statement.

In the past, he was involved in the development of LNG receiving terminal project at Hazira, Gujarat with Essar Group.

He spent 11 years with Total India, overseeing major projects such as the LNG terminal in Mumbai and the LPG Cavern Project in Visakhapatnam post which he served as chief executive officer of Essar Concessions and chief commercial officer for Essar Projects India, it added.

Neo is a financial services platform. Neo Asset Management is the asset management arm of Neo Wealth and Asset Management, providing credit and income solutions to client needs across various asset classes in India.

**** Gautam Solar files for patent design registration for solar modules packaging *Gautam Solar on Tuesday said it has filed for a patent design registration for solar modules packaging.

"The revolutionary design is an ideal fit for transporting Gautam Solar's 144-cell Mono PERC & TOPCon solar panels," according to the company.

The company said it has filed a patent design registration for a packaging pallet designed for the storage and transportation of solar panels. PTI ABI NKD SGC MR