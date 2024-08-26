*Neogrowth disburses Rs 650 cr to women-led biz in FY24 Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Digital lender Neogrowth on Monday said it has disbursed Rs 650 crore to women-led businesses in FY24, 34 per cent higher than the Rs 430 crore in the year-ago period.

It disbursed 3,600 loans to women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises, and 41 per cent of them were to businesses which are less than five years old, as per a statement.

**** *HDFC Bank ties up with banking technology entity Zeta HDFC Bank on Monday announced a tie-up with banking technology entity Zeta for its credit line on UPI offerings.

The National Payments Corporation of India had recently said credit on UPI is gaining ground, and about RS 10,000 crore of credit is being disbursed via the unified payment interface a month.

**** * Yes Bank appoints former Axis Bank exec as country head for retail Yes, Bank on Monday announced the appointment of former Axis Bank executive Sumit Bali as its country head for retail assets and debt management.

The announcement comes weeks after the surprise resignation of Bali from the third largest private sector lender.

***** *Former Coats Group exec Rajiv Sharma joins Raymond Lifestyle board Former group chief executive of Coats Group Rajiv Sharma has joined the board of Raymond Lifestyle as a non-executive director.

The entity will be the second listed entity of the Gautam Singhania-led Raymond Group following the demerger, as per a statement.