Neolite ZKW Lightings invests Rs 100 crore in Pune facility

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Automotive lighting product manufacturer Neolite ZKW Lightings on Friday said it has invested Rs 100 crore in the first phase of its newly opened Pune facility and plans to pump in another Rs 100 crore in the subsequent phases of the project as it looks at India as an emerging strategic market for the global automotive industry.

The facility will help the company to respond timely to customer requirements, drive innovation in automotive lighting, and create employment opportunities in the region, a statement said.

The 2.72-million per annum capacity Pune plant, which commenced operations in December last year, is designed to focus on manufacturing of automotive lighting products and components, including moulding, surface treatment and assembly.

In addition to the manufacturing facilities, Neolite ZKW has also established an independent design centre equipped with modern design tools and simulation software, 3D modelling, optical design, prototyping, and validation support, the company said.

The design centre plays a crucial role in enhancing the company's in-house product development capabilities, reducing time-to-market, and ensuring that our solutions meet global performance, and regulatory standards, it stated.

"Our new Pune plant reflects our commitment to invest in capacity, technology and talent to support the next phase of growth for our customers and for Neolite ZKW. With this facility, we are better positioned to respond timely to customer requirements, drive innovation in automotive lighting, and create employment opportunities in the region," said Rajesh Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Neolite ZKW Lightings Limited.

The company's next focus, he said, will be to get its Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) facility up and running and added that, "we are working very hard to get that done." Being located in close proximity to the major automotive cluster of Mumbai-Pune-Nashik-Aurangabad, it helps the company provide enhanced flexibility, better inventory management and a more personalised approach to meeting the unique needs of each customer, Neolite ZKW Lightings said.

The company caters to OEMs such as JSW MG Motor, Stellantis Automobiles India, VE Commercial Vehicles, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Isuzu Motors India, Tata Motors Limited, and Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited.

"India continues to emerge as a strategic market for the global automotive industry. Neolite ZKW's expansion in Pune represents a positive step toward advancing next-generation automotive lighting solutions, and we look forward to continued collaboration in technology and innovation," said Won Yong Hwang, CEO, ZKW Group GmbH.

A part of the Austrian-headquartered ZKW Group, Neolite ZKW Lightings is a manufacturer and global supplier of automotive lighting products and components for leading OEMs across passenger commercial and off-road vehicles as well as two and three wheelers.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of automotive lighting products and components across a portfolio of over 830 SKUs (stock keeping units) including headlamps, tail lamps, signalling equipment, and related components, and also caters to the aftermarket segment in India and export markets. PTI IAS MR