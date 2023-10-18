NeoLiv plans to develop 10-12 housing projs having revenue potential of Rs 12,000 crore

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Realty firm NeoLiv, set up by industry professional Mohit Malhotra, plans to develop 10-12 residential projects that are estimated to have a revenue potential of around Rs 12,000 crore.

Advertisment

NeoLiv is a residential real estate funding and development platform formed by Malhotra, former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, along with six other equity partners. It has two divisions -- NeoLiv Capital Advisor and NeoLiv Real Estate.

NeoLiv Capital Advisor has secured an approval of Category II AIF from capital markets regulator Sebi under which it intends to raise USD 150 million, including a USD 60 million green-shoe option.

NeoLiv Real Estate will execute real estate projects under development management model.

Advertisment

Wealth and alternatives-focused asset firm '360 One' has picked up a minority stake in Neoliv, taking the total equity partner to eight.

"NeoLiv is an integrated residential platform that has both fund management business and development arm, creating a win-win situation for all stakeholders including investors and customers," Malhotra told reporters.

The first close of the AIF is expected by the end of this year, he said.

Advertisment

Malhotra worked with Godrej Properties for nearly 12 years.

NeoLiv has identified 12 projects in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for development and talks are undergoing with landlords to enter into Joint Development Agreements (JDAs).

"We have identified 12 deals across NCR and MMR. We are looking to develop 10-12 housing projects with an estimated topline of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore," he added.

Advertisment

The company aims to enter into 7-8 JDAs by the end of this financial year with a total development potential of 10 million square feet. For plotted development, it might look at outright purchase of land.

"We expect to launch at least two residential projects in the next financial year," Malhotra said.

NeoLiv will take up group housing projects as well as plotted development.

Advertisment

"Our focus will be those customers who want to buy good quality homes in middle-income segment. The bulk of our offerings will be in price range of Rs 1-3 crore per apartment. Plots will be in a range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore," Malhotra said.

Highlighting the business model, he said NeoLiV has been founded by professionals and will maintain high level of transparency and corporate governance.

"We are financially secure. Real estate developers, barring few large players, operate on low equity. Equity backing from AIF is a huge comfort for customers," Malhotra said.

The company would also focus on providing services to customers after possession of their apartments, he added. PTI MJH SGC RAM