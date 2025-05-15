Neon Cloud, Virtuozzo announce partnership to deliver cloud solutions in India

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Neon Cloud, the cloud platform from IT company Progression, has announced a strategic technology partnership with Virtuozzo, which is into full-stack cloud technologies.

The collaboration aims to deliver scalable, cost-efficient cloud infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings tailored for Indian SMBs, startups, and software providers, the releases said.

The partnership targets key sectors such as software development, retail, banking financial services and insurance, education, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-driven startups.

*** NSE ties up with Odisha govt for financial literacy * National Stock Exchange (NSE) has tied up with the Odisha government to enhance financial literacy in the state through investor awareness and student skilling programmes.

The bourse will conduct awareness drive through seminars, camps, knowledge sessions, road shows, workshops to spread financial literacy and investor awareness, it said in a statement.