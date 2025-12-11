Neosapien raises USD 2 mn

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Neosapien, an AI-focused wearable brand, on Thursday announced a USD 2 million fundraise in a round led by Merak Ventures.

The company plans to utilise the capital for accelerating product development, enhancing visibility in the market, and strengthening the team across functions, as per an official statement.

Awais Ahmed of Pixxel, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Sameer Mehta of boAt, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Aprameya Radhakrishna of Koo also participated in the round, it said.

***** PhonePe users can make MF investments from devices * Users of the popular payments platform Phonepe will now be able to make daily investments in mutual funds from their devices.

PhonePe Wealth Broking launched a service under which users can invest upwards of Rs 10 per day in MF schemes in categories such as equity fund, gold fund, multi-asset funds, per a statement.

***** Action Construction Equipment enters tieup with Kotak Mahindra Bank * Action Construction Equipment, a material handling and construction equipment manufacturing company, on Thursday announced a tie-up with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Under the partnership, the two entities will aim to expand access to flexible and customer-friendly financing for backhoe loaders buyers across the country, as per a statement.

***** Isprout borrows Rs 60 cr from Tata Capital * Managed office provider Isprout on Thursday said it has borrowed Rs 60 crore from Tata Capital.

The funding will be utilised to accelerate expansion across key Indian metros, strengthen enterprise-grade infrastructure, and enhance its rapidly growing managed office portfolio, as per a statement.

***** Ekta World repays Rs 170 cr to ICICI Bank * Realty player Ekta World on Thursday said it has repaid Rs 170 crore owed to private sector lender ICICI Bank.

The entity said it has been able to pay without any external finance, on the back of success of one of its projects. PTI AA TRB