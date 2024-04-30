'NEP will reshape skilling in India by integrating vocational training from Class 6'

Bengaluru, April 30 (PTI) “Skilling in India will experience rapid growth with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP),” said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Tiwari was speaking at the third edition of Skills Conference, organised by the Karnataka chapter of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) held in Bengaluru on April 30.

The theme this year was, ‘navigating the skills landscape: empowering inclusive growth and diverse skills for the future case’.

According to Tiwari, NEP aims to foster a futuristic skilled workforce ecosystem by reshaping education by integrating vocational training from Class 6 onwards.

Tiwari also said the new Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) app facilitates seamless job matching, empowering individuals with real-time insights into industry demands.

“Vocational training emphasises hands-on experience, boosting employability and bridging the gap between education and industry needs. Academic collaboration with industries ensures courses are tailored to meet market demands, driving a transformative shift towards a skilled workforce ready to take on the future,” he added.

Kamal Bali, former chairman of CII Southern Region and president and managing director of Volvo Group, India, noted that with most drivers now favourably set, one of the keys or critical success factors for enabling, ensuring and sustaining India's growth and development is mindful collaboration between industry, academia, civil society and government.

“This will harmonise efforts to reskill and upskill, and bridging the urban-rural and gender gaps. Together, we can compose and act on the anthem of progress, through required skills, and drive progress towards inclusive growth,” he added.

In his special address, Yuki Kita, president & CEO of FANUC India, pointed out that collaboration with initiatives like Skill India is crucial to bridge skill gaps and meet industry demands.

“International partnerships, like India-Japan, highlight global efforts to address the skilled labour gap. Practical training programmes play a vital role in enhancing employability and more efforts are needed for gender-inclusive workforce development. Let’s prioritise training and skill development to meet evolving industry needs,” he added.

Rabindra Srikantan, vice chairman CII Karnataka State Council 2024-25 and founder and managing director ASM Technologies Ltd spoke about the pivotal role of skill development in harnessing the potential of our youth, supported by government initiatives.

“It is imperative to wield AI responsibly, leveraging its transformative power while addressing sectors such as mobile technology, semiconductor manufacturing, and electronics production.

By nurturing talent in these sunrise sectors, we pave the path towards sustainable growth and innovation,” he added.

Later, while discussing digital transformation and future of jobs in one of the sessions, L Krishnan, managing director of TaeguTec India, stressed on how institutions must build a strong foundation in engineering education, prioritising fundamentals, continuous self-learning, and real-world exposure to factory settings where value is created.

“Curricula should emphasise critical thinking and systematic problem-solving, while industry complements with job-specific training. Together, we equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic workforce,” said Krishnan.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan former chairman, CII Karnataka State Council and managing director, Kennametal India also emphasised that ensuring top-notch product quality relies heavily on skilled professionals.

“Therefore, encouraging sustainability alongside innovation is vital. The essence of preparedness and skills agility becomes pivotal in bridging the gap between hiring practices and industry requirements, fostering a harmonious synergy that propels us forward,” he added.

According to B V Sudharshan, convenor, Industry Institute Panel CII Karnataka and managing director of Edutech Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) academia plays a pivotal role to cater to the dynamic needs of the job market.

“Updating curricula is not just a necessity, but a strategic move, with an emphasis on cultivating critical thinking and fostering systematic problem-solving approaches.

Meeting aspirations of youth together with recognition of skill education is the order of the day. Together, academia and industry pave the path towards a future where innovation thrives and challenges are met with resilience,” said Sudharshan.

The conference was attended by over 150 industry chief experience officers (CXO) and stakeholders from across the sector. PTI JR ROH