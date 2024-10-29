Nepal aims to produce more than 35,000 MW electricity in next 10-year

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (PTI) The Nepal government has set an ambitious target to generate 28,500 MW of hydroelectricity by 2035, with an aim to export electricity to neighbouring countries to boost foreign currency earnings, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka said that the road map for production of 28,500 MW power by 2035 has reached the Cabinet.

He underlined that the role of the centre is important to fulfil the goal of generating 28,500 megawatts of electricity by 2035.

"We have already reached an agreement to sell 10,000 MW of electricity to India and also recently inked an agreement with Bangladesh to export 40 MW of electricity," Khadka said. "Our domestic consumption is also increasing and within a decade, our domestic power demand will reach more than 13,000 MW." "Though we have just signed an agreement to sell 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh, we are moving towards signing an agreement to export 6,000 – 7,000 MW power to Bangladesh in the near future," he added.

“We are aiming to export power to all our neighbouring counties through proper utilization of our abundant water resources so that the country could attain economic prosperity,” he said.

He assured full support from the government for the promotion of renewable energy in the country as it can help attain the cent per cent electrification goal set by the government.

"The government is working towards introducing the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Act soon to address the problems facing the alternative energy sector," Khadka said.