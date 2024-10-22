Nepal Army conducted security check of Vistara flight after bomb threat

Kathmandu, Oct 22 (PTI) The Nepal Army conducted a security check of the Delhi-Kathmandu Vistara flight here on Tuesday after a bomb threat that was found hoax.

Soon after the Vistara flight from Delhi landed at Tribhuvan International Airport, all 157 passengers were evacuated safely, a military spokesperson said. Security personnel conducted searches of the aircraft as well as passengers' luggage after the evacuation, military spokesperson Brigadier General Gaurav Kumar KC said.

After the bomb threat, a special team of the Nepal Army conducted the search operation but no explosive material was found in the aircraft, the official said.

The flight that took off from Delhi landed at Kathmandu airport at 4.30 pm. PTI SBP MR