Nepal bans use of share trading system in government offices

Kathmandu, Sep 10 (PTI) The Nepali government has banned the use of the share trading system (TMS) in government offices across the country during office time, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Tuesday.

The prime minister instructed civil servants to focus on government work while in office.

The new rule was introduced after the prime minister's office received complaints that civil servants were engaged in share trading during their office time.

"It is invalid to do private business in the stock market while in a government office," Oli wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"There are complaints that it has adverse effects on government work and affected the work of service recipient," the Prime Minister said.

"Addressing the same census, the government has now banned the share trading system (TMS) in all government offices across the country," it said.

"Instructions have been given to not operate TMS in all ministries, commission, secretariat, local level offices. I request you to do only government work in the office now," he further said.

The government has also learnt to have made arrangements to form a technical team to monitor whether TMS is being operated in the offices or not.