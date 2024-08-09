Nepal delegation visits Vizag port to assess commercial viability

Visakhapatnam, Aug 9 (PTI) A 10-member delegation from Nepal visited the Visakhapatnam Port here on Friday to assess its commercial and technical feasibility to enhance trade benefits for both nations The delegation met with the port officials and discussed various aspects such as trade facilitation, reduction of logistics costs, ease of doing business, turnaround time and customs clearance.

They also deliberated on crucial issues such as port connectivity, transhipment, cruise passenger handling facilities, congestion management and dredging activities.

“These discussions were aimed at identifying areas for collaboration and improvement, ultimately facilitating smoother trade operations between the two nations,” said an official press release.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) traffic manager Y Rama Sekhar gave a comprehensive powerpoint presentation on port infrastructure and facilities while other officials also offered insights and solutions to enhance trade efficiency. PTI STH ROH