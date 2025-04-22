Nepal eyes Vizag Port for 2 lakh tonnes of fertilizer imports through global tenders

Visakhapatnam, April 22 (PTI) A delegation from the Nepal government on Tuesday visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here to explore the possibility of importing urea, DAP (Di – ammonium phosphate) and other fertilizers through global tenders with a target to tap at least 2 lakh tonnes of additional cargo.

Led by Govind Prasad Sharma, secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Department, Nepal, the delegation deliberated on an Indo-Nepali Treaty for the free movement of fertilizers.

“The main objective of the visit was to explore the possibility of importing urea and other fertilizers such as DAP through global tenders, wherein Indian Potash Limited is a major supplier to these Nepal government entities,” said a press release from VPA.

The delegation from Nepal also discussed the proposal of allowing bulk movement of goods through Visakhapatnam Port, akin to a similar arrangement with the Kolkata port.

According to the delegation, Visakhapatnam Port has significant untapped potential, which on further infrastructural enhancements and trade facilities can handle the entire 2 lakh tonnes cargo requirement.

T Venu Gopal, secretary, VPA reaffirmed the port’s commitment to strengthening international trade ties, especially with landlocked neighbouring nations like Nepal, the press release added.

The Nepali delegation also included representatives from Krishi Samagri Company Ltd and Salt Trading Corporation Ltd. PTI STH ROH