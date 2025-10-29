Nepal govt delegation meets Manohar Lal to strengthen cooperation in power sector

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A delegation of the Nepal government on Wednesday called on Union Power Minister Manohar Lal and discussed the issues concerning cooperation between the two nations in the sector.

The delegation was led by Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, Kulman Ghising.

The meeting focused on strengthening the ongoing cooperation between the two nations in the power sector, an official statement said.

The discussions encompassed a wide range of issues, including the progress on the development of hydropower projects in Nepal.

The two sides also deliberated on regional grid connectivity initiatives aimed at facilitating cross-border electricity trade, strengthening energy security, and promoting greater integration of clean energy resources between India and Nepal.

At the meeting, joint venture and shareholders' agreements (JV&SHA) were signed between state-owned Powergrid and the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

These agreements are for the incorporation of two joint venture entities - one in India and one in Nepal - for the development of high-capacity cross-border power transmission infrastructure.

The proposed cross-border transmission system projects include the development of the Inaruwa (Nepal) – New Purnea (India) 400 kV Double Circuit (Quad Moose) Transmission Link and Lamki (Dododhara) (Nepal) – Bareilly (India) 400 kV Double Circuit (Quad Moose) Transmission Link.

Once completed, these transmission corridors will substantially enhance the electricity exchange between India and Nepal, strengthening regional energy security, improving grid resilience, and contributing to sustained economic growth in both nations. PTI ABI ABI SHW