Nepal, India to strengthen power transmission systems; help each other in energy sector

Kathmandu, Jan 7 (PTI) India and Nepal have decided to strengthen the power transmission systems between the two countries and help each other to progress in the energy sector, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The statement came two days after the Nepal-India Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on Power Sector Cooperation meeting concluded in Chitwan district of central Nepal on Friday and was followed by the signing of the agreement on Long Term Power Trade between the two nations.

"The Nepal-India Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on Power Sector Cooperation meeting concluded in Chitwan district of central Nepal on Friday. During the meeting the two sides have agreed on strengthening the power transmission system between the two countries," said the statement.

The development came after Nepal signed a long-term agreement for the export of 10,000 MW power to India, an MoU for cooperation in renewable energy, and jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines during the two-day visit of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the Himalayan nation on January 4.

According to the Indian embassy, on Friday the 11th Energy Secretary Level meeting of the Joint Steering Committee was co-chaired by Gopal Prasad Sigdel, secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Nepal and Pankaj Agrawal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, India.

During the meeting, both sides comprehensively reviewed the bilateral power sector cooperation between Nepal and India, including power trade and the implementation of hydropower projects, and transmission lines, said the statement.

The modalities of cross-border power trade through 132 KV and below transmission lines were approved during the meeting.