Nepal should learn good practices to lift itself out of money laundering grey list: central bank

Kathmandu, Feb 11 (PTI) Nepal should strengthen and consolidate internal mechanism learning from good practices world over to address the issue of money laundering at a time when it is included in the grey list of FATF, a top central bank official said here on Wednesday.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Nepal on the 'grey list' in October 2025, which according to the FATF means that the Himalayan nation had committed to swiftly resolve the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring.

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, Bishwo Nath Paudel, although being included in the grey list is challenging, “it has taught an important lesson to us towards consolidating internal mechanisms, adopting transparency and to integrate with the global standard.” Common commitment is required from all sectors including banking, insurance and capital market for the fight against financial crime as it is not confined to any agency or area, Paudel said while addressing a conference on anti-money laundering measures.

The two-day International Anti-money laundering conference on the theme 'Contemporary Issues Pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism' – commonly known as AML/CFT – kicked off here on Wednesday.

The conference is being attended by experts, economists and government officials from Bangladesh, India, Mongolia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

During the conference, panel discussions are being held and papers are being presented on various topics, including 'Current Status of AML/CFT Regime in Nepal'.

“The conference will be fruitful for Nepal to learn lessons from the good practices from other countries for legal strengthening and effective implementation that would help lift Nepal from the grey list of money laundering,” said a statement by the Bank, which is the main organiser of the event. PTI SBP NPK NPK