Nepal to export 40 MW electricity to Bangladesh via India from Saturday midnight

Kathmandu, Jun 14 (PTI) Starting Saturday midnight, Nepal is set to export 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line.

Nepal, India and Bangladesh had signed a trilateral agreement on October 3, 2024 to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line.

As per the agreement, Nepal will export 40 MW of electricity from June 15 to November 15. The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.

“The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh at 12 am on June 15,” sources at the Nepal Electricity Authority said.

Earlier last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token to implement the agreement.

As per the bilateral agreement reached between Nepal and Bangladesh, Nepal will charge USD 6.4 cent per unit of electricity while selling to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has agreed to import electricity from Nepal for the next five years.