Nepal to export 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via India on Nov 15

Kathmandu, Nov 14 (PTI) Nepal is set to export 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh for a single day on Friday.

The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line at approximately 1 pm, according to Chandan Ghosh, spokesperson for the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The power export will commence after a virtual inauguration ceremony jointly led by the energy ministers of Nepal, India, and Bangladesh, he said.

Although a trilateral agreement was reached in Kathmandu on October 3, the start of Nepal’s electricity export to Dhaka was delayed due to political unrest in Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, Nepal will export electricity to Bangladesh between November 15 and June 15 each year for the next five years.

"We will export 40 megawatts of electricity for one day tomorrow (Nov 15)," Ghosh told PTI, adding, "Then, Nepal will resume electricity exports to Bangladesh from June 2025." The NEA will supply electricity generated by the 25-megawatt Trishuli and 22-megawatt Chilime hydropower plants to Bangladesh.

The electricity will reach Bangladesh via India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.

The five-year power export agreement enables Nepal to provide electricity to Bangladesh without interruptions during the agreed period, Ghosh said. PTI SBP SCY SCY