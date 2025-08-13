Nepal to export additional 200 MW electricity to India

Kathmandu, Aug 13 (PTI) Nepal will export nearly 200 MW electricity to India in addition to the existing 940 MW, officials said, a development that will earn little more than NRs 80 billion for the Himalayan nation.

This is part of the long-term agreement that Nepal signed for the export of 10,000 MW power to India over the next 10 years, most of it during the rainy season between June to November.

“The Central Electricity Authority of India on Tuesday approved the import of additional 199.70 MW electricity from Nepal to Haryana," Nepal Electricity Authority spokesperson Rajan Dhakal told PTI.

The news about additional export prompted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to post on his social media that Nepal will earn over NRs 80.27 billion from exporting hydro-electricity to India.

Earlier, India had agreed to import 941 MW electricity from Nepal and with Wednesday's approval, Nepal will now export 1,140.70 MW electricity.

Nepal is currently selling its surplus electricity to Indian states of Bihar and Haryana during monsoon.

“Till now Haryana was importing 235.5 MW electricity from Nepal. With the new agreement in place, Haryana will import 435.5 MW electricity from Nepal,” Dhakal added.

The export will start as soon as there is a power surplus, the officials said.

Nepal and India had in January 2024 signed a long-term agreement for the export of 10,000 MW power to India, from 450 MW till 2023, in the next 10 years during the 7th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission here coinciding with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the Himalayan nation. PTI SBP NPK NPK