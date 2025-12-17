Nephrocare Health Services shares jump 2.5 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Shares of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd closed with a premium of 2.5 per cent over the issue price of Rs 460 on Wednesday.

The stock started trading at Rs 491.70, a 6.89 per cent jump from the issue price, on the BSE. Later, it surged 8.41 per cent to Rs 498.70. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 471.60, up 2.52 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock was listed at Rs 490, reflecting a 6.52 per cent premium. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 471.25, a gain of 2.44 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,732.07 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services Ltd got subscribed 13.96 times on the closing day of the share sale on Friday last week.

The Rs 871-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 438-460 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares valued at Rs 517.6 crore at the upper end, taking the total issue size to Rs 871 crore.

Of the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilise Rs 129.1 crore for opening of new dialysis clinics in India; Rs 136 crore for payment of debt; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2009, NephroPlus has a global network of 519 clinics, including 51 clinics across the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Nepal, as of September 30, 2025. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL