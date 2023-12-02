Nephrocare India to establish 22 kidney care centres by March 2026

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Kolkata-based kidney care chain Nephrocare India plans to establish 22 comprehensive kidney care centres by March 2026, with a projected investment of nearly Rs 70 crore, company officials said.

To raise funds for expansion, the company is exploring fundraising options, including a potential initial public offering (IPO), they said.

The chain currently has only four such kidney care centres.

The firm envisions a long-term goal of reaching to out around one million chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in the next decade.

The planned centres include those in Shyambazar and Chandannagar in the Kolkata area, and also in northern West Bengal. Also, the company plans to open a centre in Raipur by March next year.

The planned facilities aim to provide holistic care, including diagnostics, modern dialysis units, critical renal patient care, lifestyle-oriented yoga, nutritional care departments, and patient-centric IT solutions.

"India, being the diabetes capital of the world, has the highest number of prevalent kidney disease patients. There is a lack of proper infrastructure and access to specialised renal care clinics. To fund the expansion project, Nephrocare India plans to invest Rs 70 crore in ramping up the initial 22 centres by March 2026," said Dr Pratim Sengupta, founder of Nephrocare India.

Somnath Chakraborty, CEO of Nephrocare India, highlighted the alarming gap between the demand and supply of kidney care units in India.

"We have a vision to reach out to one million patients suffering from chronic kidney disease by setting up 300 such centres across the country in the next 10-15 years," Sengupta said.

Industry experts forecast India's dialysis market to grow from USD 2.113 billion in 2022 to USD 4.368 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5 per cent.

Contributing factors to this growth include the increasing prevalence of CKD, a growing geriatric population, and heightened awareness of the benefits of dialysis treatment. PTI BSM ACD