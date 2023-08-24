NephroPlus launches world’s largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI): Hyderabad-based NephroPlus, which runs a network of dialysis centres, on Thursday said it recently launched the World’s Largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

After securing a contract worth USD 100 million where NephroPlus will independently commission and operationalise dialysis centres, a press release from the firm said the milestone achievement is part of a broader partnership with the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health.

The fourth new state-of-the-art centre is the largest stand-alone dialysis facility in the world with a 160-bed setup, serving 900 plus patients in Tashkent.

Last year, NephroPlus announced the opening of two new dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan, while the first centre in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, became operational on April 22.

The establishment of all four new centres by NephroPlus will cater to at least 1,100 patients, providing high-quality care through haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services. Additionally, the new facility will also offer vascular durgery, nephrology consultation and lab services, in addition to training for local clinical staff of Uzbekistan at NephroPlus's ENPIDIA Training Academy.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, said "With the launch of the new state-of-the-art facility in Tashkent, we have raised the benchmark of dialysis care in Uzbekistan, and by setting up the world’s largest centre for dialysis care, we have strengthened our footprint" internationally.

Uzbekistan Ministry of Health official Asamutdinov Jaloliddin Sharafutdinovich said in Uzbekistan, “We are glad to partner with NephroPlus to build and improve the quality of dialysis in the country and with the new state-of-the-art facility at Tashkent, we are sure to cater to a large set of patients across the country”. PTI GDK ANE