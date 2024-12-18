NES Data leases entire 4 MW data center in Pune

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) NES Data, the data centre business subsidiary of TCC concept, on Wednesday said it has leased its 4 MW IT & Infrastructure Load capacity data center located in Hinjewadi, Pune to a leading data centre infrastructure, equipment and services company.

The Pune data centre is designed to support high-density server racks, providing the client with substantial IT infrastructure and bulk bandwidth capabilities, NES Data said, without disclosing the name of the leading data centre infrastructure, equipment and services company it has leased the data centre.

NES Data has ambitious plans to expand its data centre footprint significantly, aiming to reach over 100 MW of data center capacity across India within the next three years.

This aggressive expansion strategy reflects NES Data's confidence in the growing demand for high-quality data center services in the Indian market, it stated.

"We are delighted to announce the 100 per cent leasing of our 4 MW NES Data Centre in Pune by a leading Data Centre infrastructure, equipment and services company, showcasing trust in our technology, strategic location, and commitment to excellence," Umesh Sahay, Managing Director NES Data said. PTI KKS DRR