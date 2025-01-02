NE's largest Eri silk spinning mill opened in Assam

Kokrajhar, Jan 2 (PTI) Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro on Thursday inaugurated Northeast's largest Eri silk spinning plant, set up at a cost of nearly Rs 15 crore, in Baksa district of Assam.

Set up by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), the plant covers an area of 12,916 sq ft at the Integrated Textile Park at Kharuajan in Mushalpur.

"It has been built at a cost of Rs 14.92 crore. It is the largest Eri silk spinning mill in the Northeast with 960 ring frame spindles and a production capacity of 450 kg per day," an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Boro lauded the project, highlighting its potential to strengthen the rural economy and its emphasis on creating sustainable livelihoods, particularly for women traditionally involved in Eri silk cultivation.

"Our economy will thrive when we have enough industries," he said, urging everyone to work together to ensure the growth of this plant.

Boro also highlighted the issue of young people leaving the state in search of jobs, noting that many of them end up working in plants like this elsewhere.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in cocoon rearing and the shortage of machinery to meet the growing demand, while emphasizing the critical role of modern technology in overcoming these hurdles.

The CEM also underlined the project's ability to provide employment opportunities to rural youth, contributing significantly to the development of BTR.

Eri Silk Spinning Mill Chief Operating Officer Bidyut Bikash Rajkonwar said, "The plant will provide direct employment to 375 individuals and indirect livelihood to approximately 50,000 households. Till date, the mill has provided direct employment to 22 persons, including 54 per cent of people belonging to the Boro community." PTI TR TR RG