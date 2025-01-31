Nestle India Dec quarter profit up 4.9% to Rs 688 crore, net sales up 3.9% to Rs 4,762.13 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Friday reported a 4.94 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 688.01 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 655.61 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Nestle India.

Nestle India's revenue from the sale of products was up 3.89 per cent to Rs 4,762.13 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 4,583.63 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Its total expenses in the December quarter were up 6.18 per cent to Rs 3,861.91 crore.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 3.23 per cent to Rs 4,566.05 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 4,421.79 crore in the corresponding period of October-December.

Its revenue from exports was up 21.15 per cent to Rs 196.08 crore in the December quarter.

Nestle India's revenue from operations, which includes other operating revenue, was at Rs 4,779.73 crore, up 3.89 per cent. It was at 4,600.42 crore in the previous December quarter.

Total Income Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and Kit Kat was at Rs 4,784.17 crore, up 3.31 per cent.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 2,362 apiece in afternoon trade on BSE, up 6.46 per cent from its previous close.