Nestle India Q4 profit down 6.5% to Rs 873.46 cr, sales up 3.6% to Rs 5,447.64 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 6.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 873.46 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 934.17 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India's revenue from the sale of products was up 3.67 per cent to Rs 5,447.64 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 5,254.43 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In the March quarter, total expenses of Nestle India were at Rs 4,307.76 crore.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 4.24 per cent to Rs 5,234.98 crore, as against Rs 5,021.61 crore in the corresponding period of the January-March quarter.

The company's exports were down 8.65 per cent to Rs 212.66 crore.

"This quarter we witnessed double-digit growth in Beverages and Confectionery, with 3 out of 4 product groups delivering healthy growth. Our domestic sales crossed the Rs 5,235-crore mark, the highest ever in any quarter supported by improving volume growth," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 2,425.15, down 0.37 per cent at BSE.