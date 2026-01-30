Nestle India net profit jumps 45 pc to Rs 998 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 45.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 998.42 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, on the back of a nearly five-year high volume growth, driving its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 688.01 crore in the corresponding October-December period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Its sales surged 18.5 per cent to Rs 5,643.5 crore in the December quarter. It was 47,621.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

"Nestle India saw robust, broad-based volume-led sales growth of 18.5 per cent, resulting in our highest-ever quarterly turnover of Rs 5,643.5 crore and the strongest volume growth in nearly five years," its Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said.

Nestle India's consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter rose 8.56 per cent to Rs 5,667.04 crore against Rs 4,779.73 crore in the year-ago period.

This is led by "strategic investments in increasing capacity and building our brands, supported by a market recovery following GST benefits. During the quarter, we increased consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42 per cent year-on-year, and the EBITDA margin stood at 21.3 per cent," he said.

Total expenses of Nestle India, which owns popular brands like Maggi, Nescaffe and Kit Kat, jumped 20.86 per cent to Rs 4,667.63 crore in the quarter under review.

Its domestic sales climbed 18.32 per cent to Rs 5,402.6 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was Rs 4,566.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The growth trajectory is backed by faster and sharper decision-making, supplemented by the positive momentum from GST rate rationalisation.

"2025 marked a landmark year for Nestle India with the highest absolute and percentage reach gain achieved in a single year, barring the exceptional COVID period. This performance was led by strong expansion in rural markets, while urban performance was also best-in-class compared to peers," said Nestle India, which earlier followed January-December as its financial year.

During the quarter, e-commerce, especially quick commerce, saw accelerated momentum. While organised trade continued its strong, broad-based growth across categories, led by festive activations and new product launch scale-up, said Nestle India.

Nestle India's revenue from exports increased 22.86 per cent to Rs 240.92 crore.

Double-digit growth in the export was " driven by strong demand across product groups. Coffee continued to perform well. Expanded product portfolio in Thailand and Papua New Guinea by introducing new SKUs of Munch wafer chocolates. In B2B, added new customers for Instant Tea, further enhancing market presence".

In the segment of Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids, Maggi Noodles delivered a double-digit volume growth.

In the milk products and nutrition segment, Milkamaid continued its strong growth momentum. Everyday also showed recovery in key geographies, while its toddler milk products performed well and reported market share gains.

In confectionery, Kitkat witnessed high double-digit volume growth, especially in rural areas. Munch maintained its momentum with double-digit volume growth.

In powdered and liquid beverages, Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise, and Nescafe Gold continued strong performances.

Over the commodity outlook, Nestle India said milk prices have not softened despite the flush season, driven by robust demand.

"Edible oil prices remain elevated and are expected to trade sideways in the first half of 2026," it said, adding that "the upcoming wheat harvest in April 2026 looks promising. Coffee prices have stabilised at lower levels than last year due to favourable crop yields in both Vietnam and India".

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Nestle India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Nestle India settled at Rs 1,331.45 apiece, up 3.39 per cent at BSE.