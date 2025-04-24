Nestle India Q4 profit drops 6.5% to Rs 873 cr, sales up 3.7% to Rs 5,448 cr

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported 6.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 873.46 crore for March quarter FY25 as the FMCG industry faced food inflation and moderation in urban consumption.

The company posted a profit of Rs 934.17 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Nestle India.

Revenue from the sale of products was up at Rs 5,447.64 crore in the quarter as against Rs 5,254.43 crore a year ago.

"Total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased 3.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively. Domestic sales growth was broad-based. Domestic sales crossed Rs 5,235 crore, the highest ever, surpassing that of January–March 2024 quarter," said Nestle India, which owns popular brands as Maggi, Nescafe and Kit Kat.

However, exports were down 8.65 per cent to Rs 212.66 crore in Q4 FY25 due to commodity headwinds in coffee.

In March quarter, total expenses of Nestle India were at Rs 4,307.76 crore.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 5,503.88 crore in the quarter, up 4.48 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the result, Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said:"This quarter we witnessed double-digit growth in Beverages and Confectionery, with 3 out of 4 product groups delivering healthy growth" In FY25, Nestle India's consolidated net profit was Rs 3,207.59 crore.

Revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 20,201.56 crore as against Rs 19,563.37 crore a year ago.

"During the financial year ended 31st March 2025, Powdered and Liquid Beverages was the largest growth contributor, with high double-digit growth. NESCAFÉ strengthened its leadership position by gaining market share and bringing more than 5.1 million households into the coffee category," the company said.

In FY25, Nestle India's presence in e-commerce channels strengthened its availability, enhanced forward packs and targeted media interventions for consumers.

While in the organised trade, it delivered strong, broad-based growth across categories driven by store expansion, enabled by strong in-store activations, in Out of Home (OOH) it continued to accelerate, led by driving penetration.

In export, Nestle India expanded its footprint to the Maldives and Papua New Guinea, offering a diverse range of confectionery stock keeping units (SKUs).

"Maggi noodles were introduced in new markets in the Middle East and South Africa, while it saw a decline in North America. Exported NESCAFÉ Sunrise to the US," it said.

However, commodity headwinds in green coffee impacted growth in coffee exports.

Over the commodity prices, Nestle India said it continues to be firm for coffee.

"Cocoa prices have corrected but continue to be high. Prices continue to remain stable for edible oils. Milk prices have cyclically firmed up with the onset of summer," it said.

In a separate filing, Nestle India said its board in a meeting held on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for financial year 2024-25.

Besides, the board approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from April 24, 2025.

As announced earlier, Tiwary will be Managing Director from August 1, 2025 after the incumbent Suresh Narayanan retires in July.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 2,413.25 apiece, down 0.86 per cent on BSE. PTI KRH ANU