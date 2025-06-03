Nestle India's permanent employee count down 3.8% in FY25

New Delhi: The number of permanent employees in Nestle India fell 3.8 per cent in FY25, though the maker of Maggi and KitKat increased its capex and is investing in new capabilities and capacities.

The total number of on-roll employees of Nestle India was 8,419 in FY25, as compared to 8,736 a year ago.

The increase in the median remuneration of employees in last fiscal year was 4.9 per cent.

"The median percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel was 5.2 per cent while the increase in the remuneration of managerial personnel was 3.5 per cent," said Nestle India.

Nestle India, which reported over Rs 20,000 crore sales in FY25, increased capex level from 1.8 per cent of sales in 2015 to 10 per cent of sales in FY25, said its outgoing Chairman Suresh Narayanan, while addressing the shareholders.

The maker of Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat has already announced a succession plan, appointing Manish Tiwary as a Director and Managing Director for a five-year term effective August 1, 2025.

Tiwary has been appointed as Managing Director (Designate) from February 1, 2025 and as Key Managerial Personnel from April 24, 2025.

For the two months of service, Tiwary was paid a remuneration of nearly Rs 3 crore.

"During financial year 2024-25, Manish Tiwary was paid a remuneration of Rs 29.94 million. Additionally, as per the terms agreed by the Board of Directors with Manish Tiwary, he was given a lump sum payout of Rs 151.96 million, with applicable tax deducted at source, at the time of joining the company to compensate for his long-term incentives loss...," said Nestle India.

In FY25, total remuneration of CMD Suresh Narayanan was at Rs 23.47 crore.