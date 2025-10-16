Nestle shares jump nearly 5 pc post earnings announcement

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Shares of Nestle India Ltd on Thursday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the FMCG major's revenue increased 11 per cent in the September quarter, marking the highest sales ever recorded in any quarter.

The stock surged 4.50 per cent to Rs 1,276.55 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.28 per cent to Rs 1,286.10.

At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 4.75 per cent to Rs 1,279.50.

Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafé and Kit Kat.

Its revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 5,630.23 crore in the September quarter, marking the highest sales ever recorded in any quarter. It was Rs 5,074.76 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.

In the September quarter, Nestle India's domestic sales climbed 10.8 per cent to Rs 5,411.02 crore, as against Rs 4,883.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth. PTI SUM HVA