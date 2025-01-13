Net direct tax kitty swells 16 pc to Rs 16.90 lakh crore so far in FY25

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The net direct tax collection grew 15.88 per cent to about Rs 16.90 lakh crore so far this fiscal, according to government data released on Monday.

As per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 lakh crore.

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 lakh crore.

Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at Rs 44,538 crore so far this fiscal.

Refunds worth over Rs 3.74 lakh crore were issued during the period, a 42.49 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

Gross direct tax mop up between April 1 and January 12 grew 20 per cent to over Rs 20.64 lakh crore.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 22.07 lakh crore in the current fiscal from direct taxes.

This includes Corporate tax collection of Rs 10.20 lakh crore, personal income tax and other taxes of Rs 11.87 lakh crore. PTI JD BAL BAL