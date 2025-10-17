Net office leasing in top 7 cities rises 28 pc to 40 mn sq ft during Jan-Sep: JLL

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Net leasing of office space increased 28 per cent to nearly 40 million sq ft during the January-September period across top seven cities on better demand, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL India data showed that the net leasing or absorption rose to 39.85 million sq ft during the first nine months of 2025 calendar year from 31.03 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Net absorption is calculated as the new floor space occupied less floor space vacant. Floor space that is pre-committed is not considered to be absorbed until it is physically occupied.

In Bengaluru, the net leasing of office space rose 31 per cent to 10.55 million sq ft from 8.05 million sq ft.

The net leasing in Delhi-NCR increased 50 per cent to 9.89 million sq ft from 6.60 million sq ft.

In Hyderabad, the net absorption went up 25 per cent to 5.45 million sq ft from 4.34 million sq ft.

Pune saw a 43 per cent increase in net leasing to 4.51 million sq ft from 3.15 million sq ft, while Chennai witnessed a rise of 38 per cent to 3.95 million sq ft from 2.87 million sq ft.

However, the net leasing in Mumbai fell 4.5 per cent to 4.74 million sq ft from 4.96 million sq ft.

Lastly, the net leasing in Kolkata dipped 28 per cent to 0.76 million sq ft during January-September 2025 from 1.07 million sq ft in the year-ago period. PTI MJH HVA