NetApp India elevates Vasanthi Ramesh as Managing Director of India operations

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) NetApp, an intelligent data infrastructure company, on Monday said it has elevated Vasanthi Ramesh as Managing Director of India operations.

Advertisment

With this, Ramesh takes on a broader leadership position, overseeing NetApp's strategic initiatives in the region and driving continued innovation and growth for the company, according to a release.

The new role is in addition to her existing role as Vice President, Engineering, Unified Manageability Framework.

According to the company, Ramesh - with nearly 30 years of experience in enterprise software and consumer technology - has been instrumental in shaping NetApp's manageability and data protection portfolio, focusing on solutions that serve customers across both traditional data centers and public clouds.

Advertisment

In her new role as Managing Director, Vasanthi will lead NetApp India's site operations with a focussed approach to various initiatives at the organisational level - including NetApp Excellerator and Academia Connect.

Additionally, she will also look at enhancing NetApp's engagement with GCC (global capability centre) platforms and industry bodies such as Nasscom to further strengthen the company's leadership and reputation in India.

Her appointment comes at a time when India's tech ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with Artificial Intelligence and intelligent data infrastructure becoming core to enterprise success.

Advertisment

Under her leadership, NetApp India said it will continue to drive innovation, expand local footprint, and offer cloud and data services to customers across the region.

Ramesh holds dual master's degrees from universities in India and the United States. She is an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad, where she graduated with a degree in Statistics. She also has master's in computer science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

"My journey at NetApp has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m elated about this opportunity to lead our next phase of growth in India," Ramesh said. PTI MBI DRR