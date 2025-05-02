Netgear to scale up Chennai Software Development Centre workforce to 100 in 18 months

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Enterprise network solutions firm Netgear plans to scale up its Chennai Software Development Centre team to 100 people in the next 12-18 months, the company said on Friday.

Netgear has 100 employees in India at present.

"Our Chennai Software Development Centre, which continues to expand, presently has under 15 professionals contributing to research and key software and technology development initiatives. Over the next 12 to 18 months NETGEAR plans to rapidly expand the engineering team in Chennai by more than 100 employees," the company said in a statement.

Over the next three years, the company plans to accelerate its investment in research and development to enhance its current business offerings.

"This investment allows NETGEAR to accelerate the in-sourcing of a software development capability and this team will form the foundation of NETGEAR's new Chennai-based Software Development Center," the statement said. PTI PRS TRB