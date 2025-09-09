Netradyne launches road safety solutions for fleet owners in India

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Fleet safety solutions provider Netradyne has unveiled an AI-driven video platform and a new DMS sensor in India that detects risky behaviours or fatigue and alertness of a driver in real time, a statement said on Tuesday.

Netradyne said its road safety systems, a four-camera D-450 system and a new DMS Sensor, are designed in alignment with evolving standards of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).

"By addressing driver distraction, drowsiness, lane discipline, and risky behaviours, Netradyne provides forward-looking technology that helps fleet operators improve their safety game," it said.

Netradyne's AI-powered four-camera D-450 system records and analyses 100 per cent of driving time with ultra-high accuracy, detecting risky behaviours or fatigue in real time while Driver-Drowsiness detection (DMS Sensor) is an in-cab accessory that specifically monitors the driver’s eyes for alertness, the statement said.

“Netradyne is committed to transforming road safety with smarter technology, ” said Teja Gudena, EVP-Technology at Netradyne. PTI IAS MR MR