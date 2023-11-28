Netweb partners NVIDIA to make GPU servers in India

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Domestic computer server maker Netweb Technologies has partnered with chipset company NVIDIA to make servers for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-end computing applications, the company said on Tuesday.

NVIDIA dominates the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) chipset market globally with about 88 per cent market share as they are in huge demand for the development of AI technologies.

Netweb Technologies said that it is now a manufacturing partner for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs.

“Netweb will build and produce more than ten server variations under its Tyrone range of AI systems meant for a wide range of AI and high-performance computing/supercomputing applications,” the company said in a statement.

NVIDIA, Managing Director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar said that with artificial intelligence touching almost all businesses and industry verticals, building the right AI infrastructure at the right cost is one of enterprises' greatest challenges.

“NETWEB's Tyrone AI systems based on NVIDIA MGX will help tackle these challenges and give flexibility to enterprises for a variety of applications, including generative AI, speech analytics, text analytics, automation and more,” Dhupar said.

Reliance Industries and Tata Group have also partnered with NVIDIA to deploy GPU-based servers in India.

Netweb's NVIDIA MGX platform-based portfolio can help build sovereign AI infrastructure for India and other nations, the statement said.

Netweb recently qualified for the IT hardware PLI 2.0 scheme under which it will get incentives for production of computer servers.

“India possesses the immense skill, requirement, and appetite to capitalize on AI and its growth. The success of generative AI and other related technology is directly correlated to the backend infrastructure and capabilities, so I believe India's story on generative AI has only just begun.

"The initiative of Make-in-India by NVIDIA to support the PMO vision is a great beginning. It will bring locally manufactured cutting-edge technologies at par with global standards,” Netweb chairman and managing director, Sanjay Lodha said.

The GPU-based servers are required to support high-speed data demand which is increasing due to the proliferation of 5G networks. PTI PRS SGC MR