Netweb Technologies bags Rs 450 crore order for AI systems

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Netweb Technologies has secured an order worth about Rs 450 crore for the supply of its AI-supercomputing systems, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company has received a purchase order for its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems.

The order has been awarded by "one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions," the company said, without disclosing the name of the client.

The contract involves the "deployment of an AI Infrastructure facility" and is scheduled to be executed by the end of financial year 2025-26.