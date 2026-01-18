Netweb Technologies expects revenue to grow 72 pc to Rs 2,000 cr in FY26

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) High performance computing solutions maker Netweb Technologies expects to close the current fiscal year with around 72 per cent growth in total sales at around Rs 2,000 crore on a year-over-year basis, a top company official said on Sunday.

The company has posted an over twofold jump in December quarter FY26 profit after tax at Rs 73.31 crore.

"I used to say that our fiscal year will be around Rs 1,600 crore. If you see, we have already clocked around Rs 1,400 crore. This year I am projecting that in total it should be around Rs 2,000 crore," Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha told PTI.

The company had posted a revenue of over Rs 1,158 crore in fiscal year 2025.

The company said this is its highest-ever quarterly profit, driven by demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud and high performance computing solutions.

Unlike other IT companies, Netweb Technologies did not see any material impact due to the implementation of new labour codes on the company's financial performance during the December 2025 quarter.

In the December 2025 quarter, Netweb successfully executed a large strategic order valued at Rs 450.39 crore. The company said the implementation is of national significance, aimed at strengthening India's AI compute infrastructure.

With this, the AI Systems contribution to the Netweb Technologies revenue stood at 64.2 per cent during the quarter and 47.6 per cent in the past nine- month sales of the current fiscal.

Lodha said that even if large orders are kept aside from projects like government's IndiaAI mission, the company had projected 35 per cent share from private cloud, HPC and 22-23 per cent from AI.

"We kept the AI mission separate and the strategic order separate because if it comes, all the data gets mixed up. This is something which we will be reporting separately. We had declared the strategic order of Rs 2,100 crore last quarter out of that Rs 400 crore has been billed," Lodha said.

He said large investments announced by Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and US-based Digital Realty, will boost up the momentum of the complete data centre and AI ecosystem in the country in the next 3-4 years.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Digital Connexion have announced billions of dollars investment in setting up AI infrastructure.

Google has committed to investing USD 15 billion, Microsoft pledged USD 17.5 billion in India for data centres, AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030 and Amazon USD 35 billion in India. Digital Connexion has announced to invest USD 11 billion by 2030 to build 1 gigawatt data centre in Andhra Pradesh.

"This will fuel our growth momentum. It's not like we will get all the benefits. If AI infrastructure is booming in India, since Netweb is at the forefront of the manufacturing, software and innovation ecosystem, definitely we will be benefited but it will be very gradual," Lodha said. PTI PRS ANU ANU