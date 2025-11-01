Netweb Technologies posts Rs 31.4 cr profit in Q2

New Delhi: Netweb Technologies on Saturday reported a 19.8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 31.4 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 20.9 per cent to Rs 303.7 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 251 crore in Q2 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue increased 3.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

"We secured two large strategic orders worth approximately Rs 21,840 million, to be executed by FY27, reaffirming our position as India's largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. The strategic orders won are of national significance, aimed at strengthening India's AI compute infrastructure and advancing the vision of a Sovereign AI journey of the Nation," Netweb Technologies Chairman and MD Sanjay Lodha said.

Netweb offers a full stack of products and solutions to various end-user industries such as IT, ITES, BFSI, national data centres and government entities such as defence, education and R&D institutions.