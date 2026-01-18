Netweb Technologies Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 73 cr

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) High computing solutions firm Netweb Technologies has posted an over twofold jump in December quarter profit after tax at Rs 73.31 crore.

In a statement on Saturday, the company said this is its highest-ever quarterly profit, driven by demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud and high performance computing solutions.

It had logged a PAT of Rs 29.7 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Revenue of Rs 8,11.56 crore in the quarter was more than double as compared to Rs 335.55 crore in December quarter FY25.

Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said the company has delivered a record-breaking quarter achieving its highest-ever income and profit.

"During the quarter, Netweb executed a large strategic order valued at Rs 4,503.9 million (Rs 450.39 crore), reaffirming its position as India's largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. We would also like to emphasise that alongside the accelerated growth in AI, our other two core segments, HPC and Private Cloud, are also witnessing strong and sustained demand," he said. PTI PRS ANU