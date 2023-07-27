Netweb Technologies shares make stellar debut; list with 89% premium

New Delhi: Shares of Netweb Technologies on Thursday got listed on bourses with a huge premium of 89 per cent over its issue price of Rs 500.

The stock listed at Rs 947, reflecting a steep jump of 89.4 per cent on the NSE. On the BSE, the scrip made its debut at Rs 942.50, witnessing a sharp uptick of 88.50 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies last week received a whopping 90.36 times subscription.

The Rs 631-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 475-500 apiece.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is a leading high-end computing solutions providers. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and a recipient of the central government's production-linked incentives scheme.